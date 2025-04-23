Court orders Jetstar Japan to pay damages, grant rest breaks to crew

A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a low-cost airline pay damages and grant its cabin crew breaks during flights in a lawsuit brought against the company claiming the lack of mandated rest while on duty violated the country's labor laws.
The Tokyo District Court ordered Jetstar Japan Co to pay 110,000 yen to each of the 35 plaintiffs, noting that there is a "high level of psychological and physical stress" during flights.
The case centered on whether a rule that allows exceptions to mandatory breaks -- such as for long-haul services or when work includes time that effectively serves as a break -- applied in this instance.
"The crew's health and dignity need to be protected for safe flights," the plaintiffs said in a statement after the ruling.
Jetstar Japan expressed regret at the decision and filed an appeal later in the day.
During the trial, the airline had claimed the flight attendants' work conditions did not require specified break periods, saying that they could take so-called crew rests in designated areas after providing in-flight services.
But Presiding Judge Yasumori Takase said crew rests did not count as breaks as they would still be required to attend to passengers and medical emergencies, ensure flight safety and clean the cabin and therefore the circumstances could not be recognized as "low in stress."© KYODO
20 Comments
Login to comment
リッチ
Wonder if they would judge that if it was a Japanese company. Not. lol
Jay
Jetstar’s DISGRACE in Japan is just the latest collapse in a long line of failures rooted in the legacy of rainbow flag-waver Alan Joyce - a man who cloaked his corporate mismanagement in Roy G. Biv and called it “kindness.” In reality, Joyce didn’t care about employees, passengers, or the integrity of aviation - as those in Australia know, he cared only about optics, activism, and ramming a w.oke agenda down people's throat while turning once-reputable airlines into budget nightmares.
The fact that JetStar Japan had to be forced by a court to grant basic rest breaks says it all: Joyce's legacy wasn’t about inclusion or progress, it was about cutting corners, crushing workers, and hiding behind virtue-signaling PR while profits tanked and morale plummeted. This little Irish pipsqueak's brand of “kindness” was just corporate cruelty in a prettier wrapper - and Jetstar is still choking on the fallout.
obladi
I heard it's relatively easy to win against an airline because all of the working hours and conditions are recorded.
Jay
And btw - yes, I’m well aware that Jetstar/Qantas are now under new management - but that slate won't be clean for some time.
ALAN JOYCE's disgusting legacy of cancel-culture authoritarianism, forced mandates, and ideological overreach is still deeply embedded in the bones of both airlines. You don’t purge that kind of rot overnight. He hollowed out the culture in the name of “progress,” alienated loyal staff, and treated dissent like a virus to be eradicated. The man prioritized political posturing over performance, and the scars he left - on employees, passengers, and the industry as a whole a will take YEARS to heal.
sakurasuki
Also because safety, Japan can get downgraded if not comply properly with safety standard that being held globally.
didou
Well, all that crews have long rest or breaks between flights , I do not see the need for any break. On long flights, it is necessary to get a sleep so as long as a few of the crew members are available, they get their break.
They are certainly not happy with their company governance and practices
Japantime
Hopefully this won’t result in shorter flights, so that the crew can take a break. We may have to get used to one hour flights stopping at multiple airports before our final destination.
David Brent
Ah, good ol' Japanese "justice". 110,000 yen per plaintiff is like you or I being fined 10 yen. Absolutely ridiculous.
NZ
this kind of practices are common in system called a capitalism-to exploit workforce to the max.
110.000jpy not so big money but from moral side it is some kind of satisfaction...
Cephus
"this kind of practices are common in system called a capitalism-to exploit workforce to the max."
Please, don't attribute mismanagement to Capitalism.
Jay
A like being mugged and then offered a bus ticket home. Still, could be worse… could’ve been customer service in Slough - they’d charge you extra for the mugging and tell you it’s part of the “experience!”
Yubaru
Probably got the idea to sue from CA's who work on international flights for US based airlines.
Literally saw flight attendants, set up a "room" with a curtain, in the cattle car section of the cabin, flatten out seats into a bed, and the attendant laid down, shut the curtain, and took her "break", in flight!
Fighto!
Jetstar Japan is a 67% Japanese owned company.
CS
The airline should consider themselves lucky. If the plane went down due to overworking the staff, there would be no more airline.
browny1
Lots of -ive stuff around Jetstar over the years.
But re pay and conditions - I wonder if they could get away with this in Australia the origin of the company and pretty big still now?
Any one up to date on this? Be interesting to know.
Glen McAlevey
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/companies/airlines/jetstar-pilot-wins-battle-for-breaks/34WF3WYXS7N3USH5RR55EGG22U/
Jetstar lost this same battle 10 years ago overseas.
If you're not going to give breaks then you need to compensate for it.
How they 'forgot' to compensate Japan staff for it after having already lost the same lawsuit overseas is laughable.
kurisupisu
I try to avoid LCCs as everything about them is just primitive …
browny1
@Glen - thanks for that.
So JS just exploiting workers here simply because they can / could, with no regard to a universal company code of regulations / ethics.
Cannibalism - eating their own.
Cephus
Jay,
"Jetstar’s DISGRACE in Japan is just the latest collapse in a long line of failures rooted in the legacy of rainbow flag-waver Alan Joyce - a man who cloaked his corporate mismanagement in Roy G. Biv and called it “kindness.”"
This is a good indicator, we can't a clean thing from a dirty place.
Mr Kipling
Do ANA and JAL crew get specific rest breaks? After serving the snacks, they spend most of their time chatting at the back of the plane so I don't really agree with the court in this case. Not exactly digging coal down a mine are they?
Yubaru
Not exactly digging coal down a mine are they.
And coal miners dont have to deal with idiots. So in that respect it's a fair trade off.
Me thinks you have absolutely zero idea of what it takes to be a CA