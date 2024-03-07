Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shikoku Electric Power's Ikata nuclear plant is pictured in Ikata
Shikoku Electric Power's Ikata nuclear plant Photo: Reuters/Mari Saito/File
national

Japanese court rejects bid to halt active Shikoku nuclear reactor: report

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Japanese court rejected a complaint demanding the shutdown of Shikoku Electric Power's Ikata No. 3 reactor, in the first formal ruling on the legal battle for the nuclear plant in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The Oita District Court's ruling against the local residents worried about natural disaster risks allows the 30-year-old, 890-megawatt active reactor to continue operating.

Shikoku Electric had faced two court injunctions to stop the reactor in 2017 and 2020, but both orders had been overturned by higher courts later.

1 Comment
Well, with the recent earthquake activity in the area, I can understand the concerns of residents on Shikoku, and nearby Kyushu and Honshu.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

