Crown prince, princess leave for Britain to attend King Charles' coronation

Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Crown Princess Kiko left for Britain on Thursday to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

It is the couple's first official visit to Britain and first time to attend a foreign royal coronation. Emperor Naruhito does not attend foreign royal coronations in line with custom, leaving his younger brother to attend in his stead, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The couple departed from Tokyo's Haneda airport on a government-chartered plane and will arrive at London's Stansted Airport later in the day. They will stay at Claridge's Hotel.

They will attend a royal reception Friday at Buckingham Palace and the enthronement at Westminster Abbey the following day, before returning to Japan on Sunday.

