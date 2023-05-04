Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Crown prince, princess leave for Britain to attend King Charles' coronation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Crown Princess Kiko left for Britain on Thursday to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

It is the couple's first official visit to Britain and first time to attend a foreign royal coronation. Emperor Naruhito does not attend foreign royal coronations in line with custom, leaving his younger brother to attend in his stead, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The couple departed from Tokyo's Haneda airport on a government-chartered plane and will arrive at London's Stansted Airport later in the day. They will stay at Claridge's Hotel.

They will attend a royal reception Friday at Buckingham Palace and the enthronement at Westminster Abbey the following day, before returning to Japan on Sunday.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel