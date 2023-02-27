Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Crown Princess Kiko greet the public during the emperor's 63rd birthday celebration at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Feb 23. Photo: AP pool
national

Crown prince, princess to attend coronation of King Charles III

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Imperial Household Agency is arranging for Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Princess Kiko to attend the coronation of Britain's King Charles III in May, an agency source said Monday.

Japan's embassy in Britain has received a notice from the British side requesting that the head of state or their proxy attend the ceremony, scheduled to take place on May 6 in London's Westminster Abbey, the source said.

Prince Fumihito is the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and first in line to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

In September last year, the emperor and Empress Masako attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, also held at the Abbey.

Japan's imperial family and the British royal family have long-standing ties. In 1953, former Emperor Akihito, then crown prince, attended the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of his father, Emperor Hirohito.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Will they take their plexiglass protection with them?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo