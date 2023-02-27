Crown prince, princess to attend coronation of King Charles III

Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Crown Princess Kiko greet the public during the emperor's 63rd birthday celebration at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Feb 23.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency is arranging for Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Princess Kiko to attend the coronation of Britain's King Charles III in May, an agency source said Monday.

Japan's embassy in Britain has received a notice from the British side requesting that the head of state or their proxy attend the ceremony, scheduled to take place on May 6 in London's Westminster Abbey, the source said.

Prince Fumihito is the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and first in line to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

In September last year, the emperor and Empress Masako attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, also held at the Abbey.

Japan's imperial family and the British royal family have long-standing ties. In 1953, former Emperor Akihito, then crown prince, attended the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of his father, Emperor Hirohito.

