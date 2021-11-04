Crown Princess Kiko's father dies at 81

Tatsuhiko Kawashima, the father of Japan's Crown Princess Kiko and a professor emeritus at Gakushuin University, has died, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. He was 81.

His death followed the marriage of his granddaughter Mako to her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro on Oct 26.

Kawashima was admitted to a Tokyo hospital on Oct 19. The crown princess and her two daughters visited the hospital to see him that day, according to the sources.

The native of Tokyo is also the grandfather of Prince Hisahito, 15, who is second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, and Princess Kako, 26.

Known for his frugal lifestyle, Kawashima, a professor of economics, was living in a faculty dormitory of Gakushuin University in Tokyo with his family including Crown Princess Kiko before she married Crown Prince Fumihito in 1990.

The couple met at Gakushuin University, which was originally created for the Japanese peerage, when they were students.

After graduating from the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Economics in 1964, Kawashima went on to obtain a master's degree in economics at a graduate school of the university, Japan's most prestigious academic institution.

Kawashima then continued his studies abroad. In 1971, he earned a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States. The following year he taught at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania before moving back to Tokyo.

In 1973, he became an assistant professor of economics at Gakushuin University and was promoted to professor in 1976.

For two years from 1977, Kawashima also conducted research at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Austria. Former princess Mako Komuro stayed at his friend's home in Vienna during a summer vacation when she was 14.

