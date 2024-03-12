Japan cyclists kick off Taiwan island ride to thank Noto quake aid

Taiwan-based Japanese cyclists have begun a six-day journey around the island to thank the territory for its financial assistance in the wake of a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on New Year's Day.

Two cyclists from a group of Japanese who have connections with Ishikawa Prefecture where the peninsula is located are scheduled to travel 1,130 kilometers around the island to express gratitude for the over NT$540 million ($17.2 million) in aid to the disaster-hit area raised by Taiwan's private sector. A third cyclist who set off with them on Monday will do part of the journey.

"Taiwan's government was very fast in its response, while the public raised over NT$500 million in just two weeks. So, we were very touched," Shigehito Tokumitsu, head of the Taiwan-Ishikawa Association, told Kyodo News before he and two others mounted their bicycles in front of the island's Presidential Office in Taipei.

The Taiwanese government has separately offered Japan 60 million yen to assist with the disaster.

Other members of the Ishikawa association were also at the scene to wave off the three cyclists. During the journey, they plan to interact with local Taiwanese residents in various cities and townships.

Tokumitsu said his association chose March 11 to embark on their journey to also thank Taiwan for its assistance to those affected by a devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan regions exactly 13 years ago.

Despite not having any formal diplomatic ties, Taipei and Tokyo have long assisted each other in times of need, including aid of more than 20 billion yen provided by Taiwanese people following the 2011 quake. The amount was one of the largest global donations in response to the disaster.

