Ground Self-Defense Force officer fired for driving without license for 24 yrs

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member assigned to a base east of Tokyo was dismissed Friday after driving vehicles without a license for 24 years, according to the GSDF.

The 48-year-old master sergeant of the 1st Airborne Brigade based at Camp Narashino in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, drove vehicles multiple times to transport troops and equipment during exercises even though the member's license had expired in 2001, according to the GSDF camp.

During annual checks conducted by the unit, the member allegedly submitted a falsified copy of the license.

"I didn't want it to be known that my license was invalid," the GSDF member was quoted as saying. The case came to light after the member admitted the misconduct to a superior on Oct. 24 last year.

Lt. Col. Kazuki Tsuji, who belongs to the brigade, vowed to provide "thorough education to prevent a similar case from happening again."

© KYODO