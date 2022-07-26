Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi arrives for an honor guard ceremony, prior to Japan-Australia bilateral defense meeting at the Japanese Ministry of Defense on June 15, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Kyodo/POOL via ZUMA Press Wire
national

Japan defense minister had help from Unification Church in elections

22 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday he had received help in past elections from members of the Unification Church, becoming the latest ruling party lawmaker to disclose connections with the group at the center of controversy over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I have associated with a few members (of the church) and received their help as volunteers," Kishi, Abe's younger brother, said at a press conference, adding that he believed they had provided support in a phone campaign aimed at voters.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara on July 8, two days before the House of Councillors election in which the Liberal Democratic Party scored a sweeping victory.

Abe's assailant, Tetsuya Yamagami, has told investigators that he held a grudge against the church -- now formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification -- because large donations his mother had made to it ruined his family, and he thought the former prime minister was linked to the religious group.

Yamagami, who was arrested immediately after the shooting, has told investigators that he had watched a video message Abe sent to an event held in September of an organization associated with the church on the internet.

The 41-year-old has also said he believed Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, had invited the group to Japan from South Korea, according to investigative sources.

Regarding the help he had received from people affiliated with the group, the defense minister stressed that it was important to have a large number of supporters for an election and that "it would be discussed for each election" whether he would agree to their help in the future.

"Since they are only volunteers, I cannot indiscreetly answer what will happen in the next election," Kishi said.

Meanwhile, Toshimitsu Motegi, LDP secretary general, said that the ruling party has already thoroughly confirmed that no organizational relationship exists between it and the Unification Church.

But Motegi did not give a clear answer on whether the LDP would conduct investigations into individual party members, saying he would warn them about being "strict and cautious" in their relationships with organizations, given their position as lawmakers.

Many LDP lawmakers are said to have connections with the church, founded in 1954 in South Korea, with reports that some received donations or addressed meetings of affiliated groups.

22 Comments
Business as usual then....

15 ( +15 / -0 )

Isnt he Abe’s brother?

8 ( +10 / -2 )

The defense minister just became a target for those opposing the government.

Japan needs all new leadership !

Flush out the parasites

10 ( +10 / -0 )

Sounds so Republiclownish..

Lol!!!.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

The defense minister has been receiving support from a dubious and predatory religious organization headquartered in another country. Kishi should immediately hand in his resignation.

16 ( +16 / -0 )

Such a murky world, it is!

And ignorant of it are the Japanese people...

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Of course he did, he’s part of the family! I’d guess that most of his life has been funded by the UC.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

Isnt he Abe’s brother?

Yes, he's a biological young brother for Shinzo Abe, adopted by the childless parents whose family bloodline links to the former PM Nobusuke Kishi.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Isnt he Abe’s brother?

You didn’t read the article, did you?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Honesty will lead all of us in the right direction. Noone knew such relations would bring tragic consequences.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The 41-year-old has also said he believed Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, had invited the group to Japan from South Korea, according to investigative sources.

‘That’s not in dispute. It’s a Fact.

Since they are only volunteers, I cannot indiscreetly answer what will happen in the next election," Kishi said.

What? Members of a cult do not volunteer unless told to.

But Motegi did not give a clear answer on whether the LDP would conduct investigations into individual party members,

‘That would be embarrassing.

It’s such a mess pool of filth, and the LDP are constantly in the middle of one inappropriate action after another.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

politics in a nutshell

It seems the japanese politicians are especially prone to bribery.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

The Kishi family are but a pawn in a game which has been set up for them from outside of Japan.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Well well well. If the assassin keeps racking up points against the Moonie-LDP connection, he might be given a moderate sentence. What a crazy story.

Just hope it doesn't inspire more vigilantes...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

LDP policies must be compatible with the mindset of the Moonies if they are paying the ultimate compliment of working in the LDP's campaigns. And, MAYBE ;(, donating more than just their time... The LDP kind of reminds me of the old Mayor Daley machine that ran Democratic politics in Chicago and 'discouraged' rivals those seemingly centuries ago and, if you wanted anything done, your alderman would see to it for a 'contribution'. There it was the Catholic church which supported the machine... here, the 'Family Federation for World Peace and Unification'. Different words, same song.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday he had received help in past elections from members of the Unification Church, becoming the latest ruling party lawmaker to disclose connections with the group at the center of controversy over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

ten bucks says the majority of right-wing politicians are also members or at the very least, have connections to the church. No wonder these politicians have such a skewed mindset on how to run the country. But then again, most politicians from around the world tend to get the support of prominent religious groups since these religions will endorse them to their followers. Funny world we live in.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Must be an attempt at distraction to prevent or stall investigation of Abe. Opposition must push for an Abe investigation. Kishi and the rest of the LDP goons should be next.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Meanwhile, Toshimitsu Motegi, LDP secretary general, said that the ruling party has already thoroughly confirmed that no organizational relationship exists between it and the Unification Church.

Whitewash.

But Motegi did not give a clear answer on whether the LDP would conduct investigations into individual party members, saying he would warn them about being "strict and cautious" in their relationships with organizations, given their position as lawmakers.

Comedy gold. Anyone who's spent even 5 minutes in Japan knows that these people become politicians because of their "relationships with organizations".

6 ( +6 / -0 )

The Unification Church is the tip of the iceberg. There is a lot going on here. Soka Gakkai, Komeito, advice and help from the US government, both overtly and covertly have kept this corrupt LDP government in a position of power for so long.

But who is going to investigate it?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

where is Fumio now...?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's a little difficult now to put all the worms back into the can.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Is that photo of Davros, the evil creator of Daleks?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

