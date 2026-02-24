Japan demands swift release of national detained in Iran

A Japanese national has ‌been detained in Iran and must be swiftly released, ‌the Japanese government said ⁠on Wednesday.

The ⁠person ⁠was detained on ‌January 20, Deputy Chief Cabinet ⁠Secretary ⁠Masanao Ozaki told reporters. He gave no further details.

Radio Free Europe ⁠earlier reported ⁠that Shinnosuke Kawashima, the ‌Tehran bureau chief of Japan's public broadcaster, NHK, had been ‌arrested by Iran and transferred to a Tehran prison.

NHK declined to confirm that an employee of theirs ​had been detained.

"As NHK, we always ‌act with the safety of our staff as the top ‌priority. There is nothing ⁠we can ⁠answer at this ​stage," a ⁠spokesperson said.

