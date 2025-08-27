Japan denies promoting immigration from Africa as misinformation spreads

Representatives of four African countries and their partner Japanese cities in the JICA Africa Hometown program pose for a photo in Yokohama on Aug 21.

The Japanese government on Tuesday denied promoting immigration from Africa as it scrambles to dispel misinformation stemming from the designation of "Africa Hometown" cities following a Japan-led conference on African development.

After the Japan International Cooperation Agency designated four Japanese cities on Thursday for strengthening exchanges with the continent, the city governments have been deluged with protest calls and emails, including allegations that increasing migrants from Africa would worsen public order.

The Foreign Ministry said Monday that Tokyo has "no plans to take measures to promote the acceptance of immigrants or issue special visas for residents of African countries."

"There have been reports and statements both domestically and internationally that contain information contrary to the facts," the ministry said in a statement, stressing that the government-linked aid agency known as JICA only plans to promote exchanges through various activities.

Under the JICA Africa Hometown program, four cities were assigned partner countries in Africa -- Imabari in Ehime Prefecture was paired with Mozambique, Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture with Nigeria, Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture with Ghana, and Nagai in Yamagata Prefecture with Tanzania.

Following the announcement, the Nigerian government said Friday that Japan would "create a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians who want to move to Kisarazu to live and work."

On Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference that Japan had requested Nigeria to correct its information and was providing explanations to the governments of all four countries.

The Nigerian government has since removed the statement referring to a special visa category from its website, instead saying that the initiative is part of JICA's "efforts to deepen cultural ties" between the two countries.

On Google Maps, the Kisarazu city office was temporarily displayed as "the Nigerian city office."

Meanwhile, a Tanzanian media outlet reported that Nagai "has been dedicated in honor of Tanzania" and that Japan "awarded" the city to the African nation.

Kisarazu Mayor Yoshikuni Watanabe has criticized JICA and the Foreign Ministry for "insufficient preparations."

The program was announced on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, a triennial Japan-led meeting on the continent held for three days through Friday in Yokohama, near the capital.

Japan has traditionally adopted strict immigration policies and a cautious stance toward foreign workers, while accepting a growing number of "specified skilled workers" from abroad to make up for a chronic labor shortage amid an aging society and declining birthrate.

