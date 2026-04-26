A helicopter conducts firefighting operations, as wildfires continue in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, on Sunday.

By Kentaro Okasaka

Japan has deployed 1,400 firefighters and 100 Self-Defense Force ‌personnel to battle mountain blazes in Iwate Prefecture, with the fires, now burning on Sunday for ‌a fifth straight day, continuing to ⁠threaten a picturesque coastal town.

The area ⁠consumed by ⁠the fires reached 1,373 hectares as of ‌early Sunday morning, up 7% from a day earlier.

The ⁠fires threaten ⁠residential districts of Otsuchi on the Pacific Coast - a town that lost nearly a tenth of its population in one of Japan's worst disasters, ⁠the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Evacuation ⁠orders are in place for 1,541 ‌households or 3,233 residents, roughly a third of Otsuchi's population.

"Although the Self-Defense Forces are fighting the fires from the sky (with helicopters), the dry weather ‌and winds are helping the fires expand," Otsuchi Mayor Kozo Hirano told a press conference.

One Otsuchi resident said he worried about the damage the wildfire could inflict.

"A fire burns everything down. With a tsunami, you might have something left after ​the destruction," Yoshinori Komatsu, 74, said as he watched Self-Defense Force helicopters dump water over fires ‌in the distance.

The only casualty to date has been one minor injury suffered when a person fell at an evacuation ‌center, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said ⁠on its website.

No ⁠rain is expected in the ​region on Sunday or Monday, but a ⁠brief shower ‌is forecast on Tuesday, according to the ​Japan Meteorological Agency.

The cause of the fires is unclear and under investigation.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.