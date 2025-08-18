Japan deploys large drone over Senkakus Islands amid China ship intrusions

Photo shows a MQ-9B SeaGuardian deployed to monitor the area around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

Japan is using a large coast guard drone, the SeaGuardian, to monitor the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea amid repeated incursions into nearby waters by Chinese vessels, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Monday.

The use of the MQ-9B SeaGuardian, a U.S.-made remotely piloted aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art radar, is expected to help beef up security in Japan's territorial waters off the uninhabited islets, encompassing a vast area of about 4,740 square kilometers.

China Coast Guard ships regularly sail near the Senkakus, administered by Japan but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu. They were spotted on 355 days in 2024, marking a record high since the Japanese government put the islets under state control in 2012.

The operation of the drone is apparently intended to showcase Japan's resolve not to tolerate any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea.

The sources said the SeaGuardian has flown over the Senkakus several times since April, surveilling Chinese coast guard ships and capturing images.

It may be tasked with issuing aerial warnings to Chinese vessels not to enter Japan's territorial waters, according to the sources. The Japan Coast Guard has not disclosed the drone operations around the Senkakus.

The SeaGuardian, about 12 meters long with a wingspan of 24 meters, is steered by pilots at a ground operation center. Images and other data collected by the drone are checked by coast guard officers, who also issue instructions.

The Japan Coast Guard is currently operating three SeaGuardian drones, with two more to be added during the fiscal year through March 2026.

The SeaGuardian has been introduced for surveillance missions in the East China Sea, the Pacific, and the Sea of Japan, and is also deployed for maritime distress and disaster response.

Manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., the aircraft can fly continuously for more than 24 hours. In a single flight, it can complete a full circuit of the outer perimeter of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Japan Coast Guard began operating the SeaGuardian at a Maritime Self-Defense Force air base in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, but moved its base to Kitakyushu Airport in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in January to prepare for full-scale operations.

