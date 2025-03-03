 Japan Today
Smoke rises from a wildfire near Ofunato Bay in Iwate Prefecture Image: JIJI Press/AFP/File
national

Japan deploys nearly 1,700 firefighters to tackle wildfire

TOKYO

Nearly 1,700 firefighters are battling Japan's biggest wildfire in three decades, officials said Monday, as some 4,600 residents remain under an evacuation advisory.

One person died last week in the blaze in the northern prefecture of Iwate, which follows record low rainfall in the area and last year's hottest summer on record across Japan.

The fire near the city of Ofunato has burned through some 2,100 hectares since Thursday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Monday.

Firefighters from 14 Japanese regions, including units from Tokyo, were now tackling the blaze, with 16 helicopters -- including from the military -- trying to douse the flames.

It is estimated to have damaged 84 buildings by Sunday, although details were still being assessed, the agency said.

Around 2,000 people have left the area to stay with friends or relatives, while more than 1,200 evacuated to shelters, according to officials.

Early morning footage from Ofunato on national broadcaster NHK showed orange flames close to buildings and white smoke billowing into the air.

The number of wildfires in Japan has declined since the peak in the 1970s, according to government data.

But there were about 1,300 across the country in 2023, concentrated in the February to April period when the air dries and winds pick up.

Ofunato saw just 2.5 millimeters of rainfall in February, breaking the previous record low for the month of 4.4 millimeters in 1967 and below the usual average of 41 millimeters.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

