Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dozens of North Korean fishing vessels have washed up on Japan's coast in recent years, with the number hitting a record 104 in 2017, up from 66 the previous year, according to the Japanese coastguard Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP/File
national

Japan deports stranded North Korean boat crew

0 Comments
By -
TOKYO

Eight North Koreans rescued from a boat adrift near an island in northern Japan last year were deported home via China on Friday, an immigration official told AFP.

The eight men were part of a group of 10 North Korean "fishermen" spotted aboard a tiny wooden boat struggling in bad weather last November.

They are to return to North Korea from a Hokkaido airport via Beijing, a spokeswoman for the Sapporo Regional Immigration Bureau told AFP.

Two other crew members remain in Japan, one of them in hospital with tuberculosis and the other, the boat's 45-year-old skipper, facing charges of theft, she added.

The captain was arrested and indicted last year for stealing a power generator from a local fishery cooperatives facility on the island, part of Hokkaido -- the northernmost of Japan's four main islands.

According to the indictment, the captain took the lead in stealing some 40 items ranging from home appliances to solar panels worth 5.65 million yen, public broadcaster NHK said, adding that he will stand trial in a Japanese court.

Dozens of North Korean fishing vessels have washed up on Japan's coast in recent years, with the number hitting a record 104 in 2017, up from 66 the previous year, according to the Japanese coastguard.

Experts say some North Korean fishermen are travelling further out to sea in order to satisfy government mandates for bigger catches.

But their old and poorly equipped vessels are prone to mechanical and other problems, including running out of fuel, and there are few ways for them to call for rescue.

Some of the boats wash up on Japanese shores with the crew on board dead, a phenomenon referred to by the local media as "ghost ships."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo

Popular

Lake Kawaguchiko

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Landmark

Lake Motosuko

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku