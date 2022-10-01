Japan designates 108 cities as most likely to suffer tsunami damage

The government has designated 108 municipalities across seven of Japan's 47 prefectures as requiring stronger anti-disaster measures in preparation for a major earthquake that could strike off Japan's northern regions of Hokkaido and Tohoku and trigger a tsunami.

The government vowed expanded financial assistance for the 108 municipalities located from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, to assist in compiling evacuation measures, as it set a new 10-year goal to reduce by 80 percent the number of victims, predicted to be up to 199,000.

A government panel chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida designated the municipalities under the scenario of a megaquake and resulting tsunami originating in the Japan Trench, stretching from Hokkaido to east of the Boso Peninsula near Tokyo, and the Chishima Trench, which lies off the Chishima Islands also known as the Kuril Islands.

The panel revised the government's anti-disaster program and said it will build shelters and set up evacuation routes for tsunami evacuees, make buildings more earthquake resistant, conduct evacuation drills and take measures against risks particularly seen in cold regions such as large amounts of snow and hypothermia.

"I hope that measures against and to prevent disasters will be strengthened swiftly," Kishida told the panel.

The government said while a total of 272 municipalities in eight prefectures are predicted to experience a tremblor of at least lower-6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 due to a megaquake along the Japan or Chishima trenches, the 108 municipalities are particularly in need of stronger anti-disaster measures as tsunami are expected to hit those areas relatively quickly.

Among the 108 municipalities, those from Hokkaido to Fukushima prefectures are projected to see flooding of more than 30 centimeters within 40 minutes following the occurrence of megaquake and those in Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures within 30 minutes.

The designated municipalities will compile evacuation plans outlining the setup of escape routes and shelter towers as well as plans to relocate houses to high ground.

The government will increase the size of subsidies for the projects from half of the total cost to two-thirds when certain criteria are met.

© KYODO