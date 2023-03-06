Japan's H3 rocket ordered to self-destruct after liftoff

By Tim Kelly

Japan said it had destroyed a new medium-lift rocket it launched toward space on Tuesday after the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite.

The 57-meter tall H3 rocket lifted off from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Tanegashima space port, following an aborted launch last month. It was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite that is also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.

