Japan's H3 rocket ordered to self-destruct after liftoff

Japan said it had destroyed a new medium-lift rocket it launched toward space on Tuesday after the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite.
The 57-meter tall H3 rocket lifted off from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Tanegashima space port, following an aborted launch last month. It was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite that is also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Eastman
rocket failure with spying tools and satellite aboard?
just wondering how much this "glitch" costs japanese taxpayers?
Mohan
neighbours could help?
elephant200
Japan has a bad day.
deanzaZZR
Bummer. It's not easy. Get back up, dust off your hands and get back to work. JAXA and Mitsubishi can make this work.
wallace
Another costly loss.
vendingmachinemusic
With brief experience in military contracts, anything that will be used by any of the top agencies around the world will usually mean an order for not just one, but close to 3-5pcs for 1 that is planned to be launched. Everything is built to have spare parts on hand, and fully working dummies of all but the most expensive planes are already built. Then you just need to make adjustments to what failed the first time. Guaranteed, if Japan wanted to, they could relaunch within a month. However, the reason for failure will be closely evaluated, studied, and be sure to not happen again.
Hakman
Well, that was a total cock-up.