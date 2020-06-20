Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan detects foreign submarine passing near Amami-Oshima

0 Comments
TOKYO

A foreign submarine was detected as it passed near Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami-Oshima Island in Japan's southwest while submerged, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry did not specify to which nation the submarine belongs but did confirm it traveled westward through the contiguous zone around the island on Thursday afternoon. The submarine did not violate Japanese territorial waters around the island, it said.

The submarine was located in waters west of Yokoate Island as of Saturday morning.

Defense Minister Taro Kono instructed officials to "do their best in collecting information and conducting surveillance."

The Maritime Self-Defense Force deployed a patrol plane and destroyer to waters in which the submarine is operating.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

china

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Azerbaijan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo