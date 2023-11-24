Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows test tube labelled "Bird Flu", eggs and Japan flag
A test tube labelled "Bird Flu," eggs and a piece of paper in the colors of the Japanese national flag are seen in this picture. Photo: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
national

Japan detects season's first bird flu case; to cull 40,000 birds: NHK

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

The local government in Saga Prefecture will cull about 40,000 birds on the farm, NHK said, citing agriculture ministry officials it did not name.

Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment outside of business hours.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will convene relevant cabinet ministers to discuss measures to prevent spreading of the virus, NHK said.

The virus was detected as a result of genetic testing conducted after some poultry birds were found dead at the farm on Friday, the report said.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has spread around the globe in recent years, leading to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds.

In Japan a record 17.7 million poultry birds were culled last season, prompting the authorities to stay on high alert.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Egg prices will jump again!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why do they every time have to kill so many for just one case ?

17 millions killed last year. Any respect for animals ?

Why Covid was detected, we did not destroy ourselves in such a way.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog

Nanrakuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How to Deal with Your Japanese Neighbors

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Advent Calendars to Count Down to Christmas Day in Japan 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tachikue Gorge (Tachikuekyo)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 5 Luxury Stays In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ryozenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo