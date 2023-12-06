Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Diet passes bill to legalize cannabis-derived medicines

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to legalize medical products using substances derived from cannabis while also plugging a loophole in existing prohibitions against the drug by criminalizing use.

Drugs made from cannabis plants are currently only permitted in clinical trials in Japan, but patient groups have been calling for access to cannabis-derived cannabidiol medicines already approved in Europe and the United States for conditions such as severe epilepsy.

Under the revised laws, which enter into force within a year from promulgation, cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive chemical found in the plant, are designated as narcotics to be regulated.

While the possession and cultivation of marijuana are already banned in Japan, the country will prohibit its use as well, setting a prison sentence of up to seven years for violation.

Previously, Japan did not penalize cannabis use, partly to protect farmers who may accidentally absorb its substances while growing it for use in hemp products. But it reversed its stance amid growing concerns that the lack of a ban on use is promoting drug abuse by young people.

Through the changes, there will be two kinds of licenses for growing cannabis, with one for those who grow it to make medicines and another for other purposes such as hemp.

The legal changes associated with cultivation will enter into force two years after announcement.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

I'll resist the urge to ask "what took you so long" and instead just celebrate this for the good news that it is. If you've ever known anyone who has suffered from chronic pain, or nausea due to certain cancer treatments, you'll know medicinal cannabis can be a literal lifesaver.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

My brother and his wife both us medical cannibus it before sleeping because of pain. They swear by it. My father tried but in a different country, and worked well, but he couldn’t afford it.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Just legalize recreational marijuana already.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It's about time!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

While the possession and cultivation of marijuana are already banned in Japan, the country will prohibit its use as well, setting a prison sentence of up to seven years for violation.

Annnd here come the mandatory drug tests at Japan's airports for those returning from countries that have legalized/decriminalized marijuana use.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan sure does love to make more rules to limit freedoms.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel