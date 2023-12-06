Diet passes bill to legalize cannabis-derived medicines

Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to legalize medical products using substances derived from cannabis while also plugging a loophole in existing prohibitions against the drug by criminalizing use.
Drugs made from cannabis plants are currently only permitted in clinical trials in Japan, but patient groups have been calling for access to cannabis-derived cannabidiol medicines already approved in Europe and the United States for conditions such as severe epilepsy.
Under the revised laws, which enter into force within a year from promulgation, cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive chemical found in the plant, are designated as narcotics to be regulated.
While the possession and cultivation of marijuana are already banned in Japan, the country will prohibit its use as well, setting a prison sentence of up to seven years for violation.
Previously, Japan did not penalize cannabis use, partly to protect farmers who may accidentally absorb its substances while growing it for use in hemp products. But it reversed its stance amid growing concerns that the lack of a ban on use is promoting drug abuse by young people.
Through the changes, there will be two kinds of licenses for growing cannabis, with one for those who grow it to make medicines and another for other purposes such as hemp.
The legal changes associated with cultivation will enter into force two years after announcement.© KYODO
Jay
I'll resist the urge to ask "what took you so long" and instead just celebrate this for the good news that it is. If you've ever known anyone who has suffered from chronic pain, or nausea due to certain cancer treatments, you'll know medicinal cannabis can be a literal lifesaver.
Stefan
My brother and his wife both us medical cannibus it before sleeping because of pain. They swear by it. My father tried but in a different country, and worked well, but he couldn’t afford it.
AgeOfAsparagas
Just legalize recreational marijuana already.
factchecker
It's about time!
AgeOfAsparagas
Annnd here come the mandatory drug tests at Japan's airports for those returning from countries that have legalized/decriminalized marijuana use.
kurisupisu
Japan sure does love to make more rules to limit freedoms.