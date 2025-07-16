 Japan Today
national

Japan discards state-acquired COVID-19 drugs worth ¥240 billion

5 Comments
TOKYO

The government discarded COVID-19 oral medicines believed to be worth around 240 billion yen in the fiscal year through March as they had passed their expiry dates, health ministry officials said Wednesday.

While the exact purchase price remains unclear, the value was calculated in accordance with current prices. The amount is enough to treat some 2.5 million people.

The government acquired the oral drugs at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and provided them free of charge to hospitals and clinics nationwide.

But many of them were unused after COVID-19 was downgraded to the same category as seasonal influenza in May 2023, which required people to pay for COVID-19 treatment. Drugmakers had also started general distribution of COVID-19 medicine in Japan themselves.

A Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare official said offering the drugs to other countries was considered but legally difficult.

Among the 2 million doses of Pfizer Inc's nirmatrelvir and 1.6 million doses of Merck & Co's molnupiravir procured by the government, about 1.75 million doses of nirmatrelvir and some 780,000 doses of molnupiravir were disposed of, according to the ministry.

The government also secured 2 million doses of Shionogi & Co's ensitrelvir but about 1.77 million of them are unused, the ministry said. They are expected to be discarded after they reach their expiration dates starting next fiscal year.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

state-acquired COVID-19 drugs worth ¥240 billion

So mask isn't only expenditure that being "discarded"

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/photo/41281435

.

Not only that, the storage has its own cost too, it cost 5 million US dollar just for storage unused mask.

https://www.arabnews.jp/en/japan/article_58216/

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Money well spent! Good job government.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Efficiency is at the core of how the J govt spends your tax.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

But many of them were unused after COVID-19 was downgraded to the same category as seasonal influenza in May 2023, which required people to pay for COVID-19 treatment.

Wait… I thought getting two "vaccines", then a third, and then signing up for a lifelong subscription to boosters was the only way to protect ourselves! That’s what we were told, right? The government and pharmaceutical conglomerates would never lie to us! Trust the science™. Trust the process™. Trust the billion-yen contracts signed behind closed doors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So greed in the end was a loss. They should have given the drugs away free then Japanese would have taken them. And just finished having covid again. It’s on the rise again and while not life threatening for most it still would have been nice to had medicine for free instead of throwing it away.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

