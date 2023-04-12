Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A helicopter of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force searches waters off Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday for a GSDF UH-60JA helicopter that went missing with 10 people aboard on April 6. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan dismisses speculation of China link to SDF chopper accident

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday dismissed speculation linking China's military to a recent accident involving a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing last week after presumably crashing off the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

"We have not confirmed moves by the Chinese military related to" the apparent crash Thursday of the GSDF UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter off Miyako Island, Defense Ministry spokesman Takeshi Aoki told a press conference.

His remarks came amid online speculation that Chinese forces shot down the chopper with a missile or a drone or attacked the radio waves of the helicopter, causing it to lose control.

All 10 aboard the helicopter remain unaccounted for. Search efforts for the chopper have been hampered by the coral reefs in the area where it lost contact.

Speculations were further fueled by information released by the Japanese Defense Ministry prior to the incident. The ministry had said that Chinese navy reconnaissance and frigate vessels were spotted sailing through nearby waters early Thursday.

At a Diet session last week, an opposition lawmaker asked Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada about the connection between the Chinese ships and the incident. Hamada said that his ministry has not received reports suggesting any connection.

Noting that the helicopter went missing at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, Aoki said there was a "huge difference" between the time the incident occurred and the time the Chinese vessels were confirmed being in the area.

About 400 kilometers east of Taiwan, Miyako Island is home to a GSDF land-to-ship missile unit. It is adjacent to the East China Sea and close to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are claimed by China and called Diaoyu.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Please don't blame other country for own unpreparedness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo