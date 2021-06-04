Japan donates more than 1 million AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan

Tokyo is donating more than one million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan, Japan's foreign minister announced Friday, as Taipei struggles to secure jabs, accusing China of interference.
The move is likely to stir controversy with Beijing, which views democratic and self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and works to keep the island diplomatically isolated.
"We have received requests from various countries and areas for the provision of vaccines," Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters in Tokyo.
"At this point, we have finished the arrangement for the request from Taiwan. And we will deliver free of charge 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines that have been produced in Japan," he added.
He said the vaccine would be handled through the territory's embassy equivalent and would arrive in Taiwan later today.
In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed the move, pointedly emphasizing that the neighbors "share the universal values of freedom and democracy."
It comes as Taiwan battles a sudden surge of cases after having one of the world's best pandemic responses.
Infections have jumped in recent weeks to nearly 10,000 with 166 deaths after a cluster initially detected among airline pilots spread.
Taiwan wants to roll out mass inoculations in the next few months by setting up thousands of community vaccination stations to administer one million shots weekly, but it is struggling to secure enough doses.
It has pre-order deals for around 30 million shots, but has so far received just 726,600 AstraZeneca doses and 150,000 Moderna shots for its population of 23.5 million.
Taiwan is receiving doses through the Covax program and is included in plans outlined by Washington this week to distribute 80 million doses globally.
But President Tsai Ing-wen has explicitly accused China of having "interfered" with efforts to secure Pfizer doses.
Japan has secured AstraZeneca doses sufficient for its 60 million people, but is not administering the formula despite approving it, as concerns linger about rare blood clots.
Instead, it is prioritizing administration of the Pfizer and Moderna formulas and has secured enough of both to potentially jettison its AstraZeneca stock.© 2021 AFP
Aly Rustom
seriously?! They've not vaccinated anywhere near the number they need to here. They are giving vaccines to students going overseas and other countries. AND STILL holding the Olympics.
What are they doing?
Fighto!
Amazing gesture from one great nation to another. This will just reinforce Taiwans love for Japan.
I will say it again - the US MUST recognize Taiwan diplomatically as an independent nation, so as she can then join the UN, WHO and QUAD. Having the expertise of Taiwan in WHO would have made a huge improvement in how this disaster was handled.
Democracy and freedom will be much stronger in the region when this happens. Plus it will further alienate Communist China.
Vreth
How about you donate a few vaccines to the people that live in Japan?
William77
Not surprised at all,this it the typical Japanese “tatemae”
The elite blue princes and lords rule the country without caring to their people and rights but want to show to the world how good they are.
So many foreigners living abroad have such a distorted and positive image about Japan.
And again this is thanks to show their bronze face to the world.
Aly Rustom
William- excellent post.
Just really disgusting how Japan treats the taxpayers here. If they keep voting the same people in, they are going to get more and more misery.
Reckless
So Taiwan is not using the Chinese vaccine? Relations must be pretty bad.
William77
Aly
So true Aly,and I agree with your posts.
The point is that Japanese people have a tendency to be conservative to the core so even if the LDP is doing bad they keep voting for the same old thing.
But after all these scandals and outrage from the public opinion maybe things can change and they can give a chance to Edano and his members.
Maybe even the local might wake up and realize that it’s time for a real change if Japan wants to keep up with other modern great democracies.