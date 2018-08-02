Japan driver's license to start showing expiration with Western date

Japan's driver's license will start to show the expiration date in the Western calendar instead of the Japanese calendar, a draft of revised traffic law regulations showed Thursday.

The draft disclosed by the National Police Agency will also change rules to allow an ID photo of a driver wearing a hijab.

The changes reflect an increasing number of foreigners holding Japanese driver's licenses, according to the agency.

However, other dates including the license holder's birth date will remain in the Japanese era style.

The police agency aims to implement the changes next month after hearing public opinions.

Licenses using the Western year for expiration are likely to be issued from next March or later.

Drivers are currently allowed to use photos showing them in a hat or wig if deemed appropriate by police officials, while they are basically required to take off their hats for ID photos.

The planned changes will enable drivers to wear a hat or clothes for medical or religious reasons as long as their faces remain uncovered.

The number of foreigners with Japanese driver's licenses increased from 737,000 in 2012 to 868,000 last year, according to the agency.

