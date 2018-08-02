Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan driver's license to start showing expiration with Western date

TOKYO

Japan's driver's license will start to show the expiration date in the Western calendar instead of the Japanese calendar, a draft of revised traffic law regulations showed Thursday.

The draft disclosed by the National Police Agency will also change rules to allow an ID photo of a driver wearing a hijab.

The changes reflect an increasing number of foreigners holding Japanese driver's licenses, according to the agency.

However, other dates including the license holder's birth date will remain in the Japanese era style.

The police agency aims to implement the changes next month after hearing public opinions.

Licenses using the Western year for expiration are likely to be issued from next March or later.

Drivers are currently allowed to use photos showing them in a hat or wig if deemed appropriate by police officials, while they are basically required to take off their hats for ID photos.

The planned changes will enable drivers to wear a hat or clothes for medical or religious reasons as long as their faces remain uncovered.

The number of foreigners with Japanese driver's licenses increased from 737,000 in 2012 to 868,000 last year, according to the agency.

7 Comments
Geez, it's not really THAT big of a deal is it? Hell the foreign registration cards have been using the "Western" style since like forever!

Nice to see one of the most conservative agencies in Japan take a small step into the 21st Century!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I ask Japanese all the time what year is Heisei this or Showa this and none of them know they have to check the internet so its about time they used dates even they can decipher.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I ask Japanese all the time what year is Heisei this or Showa this and none of them know they have to check the internet so its about time they used dates even they can decipher.

Why is it that a foreigner who comes to Japan, knowing fully well the system is "different" expects people to figure things out for them, when it's on them to check on their own?

Why can't you check on your own? If you can type a message on this site, I am quite sure you are more than capable of checking what a date is!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I get ticked everytime a Korean asks back "Korean age or western age?" when they're asked their age.

I believe same thing goes here about stupid Heisei thing.

Nobody cares about Emperor's Year anymore!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why is it that a foreigner who comes to Japan, knowing fully well the system is "different" expects people to figure things out for them, when it's on them to check on their own?

hey its not his fault you people dont know how to count properly

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Kazumichi - Nobody cares about Emperor's Year anymore!

So, adopting Jesus’ death as the standard year is better?

I have no real problems with the Japanese system of dates although, I still can’t write the kanji for each era. On the other hand, it is a big problem if you haven’t memorized each emperor for the last thousand years. Talking about historical dates is extremely difficult in the Japanese style. Most Japanese will use the Christian date when talking about historical dates because they too cannot remember the succession of emperors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow! Japan marches steadily toward the 21st century,

Next thing you know and we'll have a real address system, you know, with street names and house numbers!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

