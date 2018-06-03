Japan drops bid for World Heritage listing of southwest islands

The government has decided to drop its plan to recommend a chain of southwestern Japan islands for a World Heritage site listing this summer.

The move, approved at a cabinet meeting, comes after a UNESCO preliminary review panel forewent the recommendation of the islands in Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures for this year's world natural heritage site listing in May, calling for further review.

The government will seek their registration in the list of U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as early as 2020. It had originally recommended the islands in February last year.

The site consisting of some 38,000 hectares of land in Amami-Oshima and Tokunoshima islands in Kagoshima, the northern part of the main island of Okinawa and Iriomote Island, also in Okinawa, boasts subtropical forests that home to rare species such as the Amami rabbit and Okinawa rail.

After conducting an on-site survey, the UNESCO preliminary review panel said the proposal should cover a northern Okinawa forest in a former U.S. military training site returned to Japan in December 2016. The panel also questioned the validity of having so many different locations in the proposal.

The government has informed concerned local governments that it may temporarily shelve its recommendation in order to draw up a better proposal by adding the former training site adjacent to Yambaru National Park.

The local authorities have generally agreed on the withdrawal, government officials said.

Toyoko Ichida, the deputy chief of a nonprofit organization offering eco-tours in the northern Okinawa area, called the withdrawal "disappointing," but added she has seen improving conservation activities.

"I want to train people in the next generation who can protect the forest after an envisioned registration." she said.

After addressing the issues including scattered site locations, non-native species and ways to accept tourists, the government plans to submit a proposal again by Feb 1, 2019.

Environment Minister Masaharu Nakagawa told a press conference on Friday, "The best way to secure the site's registration is to submit a new proposal at an early stage. We want to begin anew immediately."

Meanwhile, a dozen sites linked to the history of Japan's persecuted Christians in the southwestern Japan prefectures of Kumamoto and Nagasaki have passed the panel's review and are expected to be added to the cultural sites on the World Heritage list at a meeting of the World Heritage Committee from June 24 to July 4 in Bahrain.

The government dropped bids to register the ancient city of Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo and churches and other Christian sites in Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures as cultural heritage sites in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

