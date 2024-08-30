Japan drops subsidy plan to draw women to rural areas upon marriage

The Japanese government on Friday shelved its plans to give money and encourage more women to relocate to rural areas upon marriage, after a chorus of criticism online that the move is discriminatory and lacks sensitivity, despite its intended aim of helping revitalize regional areas.
The government initially planned to incentivize the relocation of would-be brides to rural areas by expanding the scope of an existing program that hands out up to 600,000 yen ($4,100) per person to those moving out of the Tokyo metropolitan area and work in other parts of Japan.
The plan was to remove that work requirement while also targeting women looking for partners outside the greater Tokyo area to tie the knot with.
As soon as the idea was reported by media outlets, however, the government faced an immediate backlash, with online comments such as "Do they think money can buy women?" and "They are trying to 'utilize' women."
Criticisms also came from within the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "If we try to motivate people to move to regional areas by using marriage, and leave the root cause of the problem unattended, it won't be the right way to do it," said Wakako Yata, an adviser to the prime minister.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, regional revitalization minister Hanako Jimi said she instructed officials to "reconsider" the plan.
"We will carefully listen to the voices of people who are struggling due to income gaps between men and women, gender bias, and other reasons, and take measures," she said.
The government is tackling the concentration of people in urban areas like Tokyo. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the appeal of rural areas by giving people more flexibility in how and where they work.
Still, overconcentration remains a challenge, with Tokyo experiencing a net inflow of around 68,000 people in 2023, according to government data. Of the total, around 37,000 were women.
The ratio of single men in rural areas is higher than in cities, partly because an increasing number of women are choosing to remain in the Tokyo area rather than return to their hometowns.
Japan is already one of the world's fastest aging nations, with its birthrate on a downtrend. The trend reflects more people choosing not to marry at all or to do so late in life.© KYODO
5 Comments
virusrex
Well, that was fast. I guess that even deaf politicians can notice when something should be abandoned as long as the disaster is big enough so it can't be ignored.
Asiaman7
The government should follow the Fanuc example and give incentives to good-paying companies to locate in small towns outside major cities.
From “How one small town in Yamanashi manages to have high birthrate,” Nov. 5, 2023
FANUC is a manufacturer of robots and other factory automation products. In 1984 it moved its head office to Oshino from Tokyo. Oshino is beautiful. Mount Fuji towers beautifully over it. The air is fresh, bracing, stimulating. It breeds ideas, so the thinking went, and ideas are what a cutting-edge high-tech venture like FANUC needs.
It’s a generous employer. The salaries it pays rank 20th among corporations nationwide, Playboy notes, citing 2023 figures from Toyo Keizai Online. Moreover, it hires some 100 freshmen employees a year. What does this have to do with Oshino’s birth rate? Everything.
It brought a sleepy old village to new life – or is it old life? – because, youthful dynamism and futuristic technology aside, there’s something just a little old-fashioned about FANUC’s transformation of Oshino.
The company compound is the size of three Tokyo Disneylands. It contains company housing, a company culture center, a medical clinic, a daycare center, a children’s park – just about everything a family needs to dispense with the outside world altogether, if so minded.
The compound swarms with rich young men – for FANUC’s researchers are overwhelmingly male, Playboy reports. With stable employment and salaries averaging 12.5 million yen a year, they are good catches for women looking for husbands in uncertain times. In times not long past they came from miles around, filling local coffee and tea shops in the hope of being noticed by FANUC men. A lot of families got started that way.
That’s considered undignified now, so it’s back to an even older recourse: the miai or marriage party bringing singles together to form, if the gods smile, couples.
The miai are often company events, the women coming from the local teachers’ union, the local nurses’ union, the local bank employees’ union, and so on. The trouble is, complains a FANUC researcher, “all the women tend to be of the same type.” He doesn’t say what type but he sounds discouraged. “Or,” he says, “we might get introduced to the single friends of colleagues’ wives.”
However it happens, happen it does, and the results, if fruitfulness is a measure of happiness, are decidedly happy.
There’s no economic need for wives to work, and by and large they don’t. They bear and raise children instead.
WoodyLee
Who said that $$$ don't talk ???
WoodyLee
Instead of handing out cash to wives wanna be how about opening factories and creating jobs in Rural Japan then watch people move without any hesitation.
Politik Kills
You mean, a government throwing money at a problem has decided it’s not going to work??
Yrral
This is backwards ,by third world standard