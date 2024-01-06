Japan earthquake estimated to cost insurers $6.4 billion: report

Insured losses from the devastating earthquake in Japan could reach $6.4 billion, according to an estimate from U.S.-based catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Co (KCC).
Losses from residential properties account for more than two thirds of the total, according to KCC, as most commercial and industrial buildings in the affected cities are more seismic-resistant because of their predominantly steel construction.
The quake struck western Japan's Noto peninsula on the afternoon of New Year's Day, flattening homes, triggering a tsunami and cutting off remote communities.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
