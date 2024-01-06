Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aftermath of an earthquake in Anamizu
A rescue worker looks at a car stuck on a broken road in the aftermath of an earthquake, near Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Jan 3. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
national

Japan earthquake estimated to cost insurers $6.4 billion: report

WASHINGTON

Insured losses from the devastating earthquake in Japan could reach $6.4 billion, according to an estimate from U.S.-based catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Co (KCC).

Losses from residential properties account for more than two thirds of the total, according to KCC, as most commercial and industrial buildings in the affected cities are more seismic-resistant because of their predominantly steel construction.

The quake struck western Japan's Noto peninsula on the afternoon of New Year's Day, flattening homes, triggering a tsunami and cutting off remote communities.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

