Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Short-term business travelers, foreign students and other visa holders will have shorter quarantine periods from Monday. Photo: AFP
national

Gov't to cut quarantine to 3 days for business travelers, students from Monday

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Friday it will allow short-term business travelers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, but tourists are still barred under pandemic border restrictions.

From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorised vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days, the foreign ministry said.

Daily cases in the country of 126 million have plunged from record highs of more than 25,000 in August to the current average of just over 200.

Despite a slow start to its vaccination campaign, 73 percent of the population is now fully inoculated.

Japan has seen comparatively few virus deaths -- around 18,000 -- despite never having imposed stay-at-home orders.

But for most of the past year, big cities have endured restrictions targeting nightlife and crowd sizes at large events, forcing almost all competitions and ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors.

According to Japanese media, around 370,000 visa holders are waiting to enter the country and will be gradually let in.

Business travelers remain the responsibility of their firms while in Japan and need to provide activity plans for each trip, the foreign ministry said.

Visitors from three countries deemed high-risk -- Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, and Venezuela -- are still barred.

The ministry did not say when tourists may be allowed in. Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, and had been on track to achieve its goal of 40 million in 2020 before the pandemic hit.

Former prime minister Yoshihide Suga stepped down last month after just a year in the job, partly due to public dissatisfaction with his government's pandemic response.

He was replaced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who led the ruling coalition to victory in general elections on Sunday and has promised to make the virus "top priority".

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo