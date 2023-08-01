Japan eases rules on entertainer visas to spur int'l exchanges

Japan on Tuesday eased requirements for entertainer visas, enabling singers, actors and athletes to stay longer and perform at a wider range of event venues to spur international cultural exchanges hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new rules, those earning 500,000 yen or more each day during their visit can stay in the country for 30 days, up from the previous 15 days.

Rules regarding venues have also been relaxed, allowing entertainers to perform at smaller venues, including live music clubs that sell food and beverages, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.

Entertainers were previously only allowed to perform in facilities with at least 100 seats that do not serve food or beverages. They are now allowed to perform at venues with an audience capacity of 100 or more, regardless of seating.

However, these requirements are waived for organizers who possess at least three years of experience holding events featuring foreign entertainers and have clean records without any issues such as nonpayment of performers over the previous three years.

"We hope to increase entertainment shows by foreigners after a drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic," said an agency official.

In 2022, 24,404 foreigners entered Japan on entertainer visas, up sharply from 1,570 in 2021 when the country restricted entry due to the pandemic. Before the pandemic in 2019, 45,486 foreigners entered Japan on such visas.

