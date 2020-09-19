Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People watch a movie at Euro Space theater in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday. The movie theater began allowing all seats to be booked as Japan the same day relaxed a rule limiting the size of crowds at professional sports matches, movie theaters and other events. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan eases virus restrictions to allow more people at sports, movie venues

TOKYO

Japan on Saturday relaxed a rule limiting the size of crowds at professional sports matches, movie theaters and other events, in yet another sign of a gradual return to social and economic activities at pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

The move came three days after the Tokyo metropolitan government lifted a request that restaurants, bars, karaoke parlors and other alcohol-providing businesses in the capital's 23 wards close operations at 10 p.m.

Both Nippon Professional Baseball and soccer's J.League held matches Saturday with over 10,000 spectators after the government lifted the 5,000-person cap on large events, allowing the sporting bodies to hold them with up to 50 percent capacity.

A baseball game between the DeNA BayStars and the Yomiuri Giants at Yokohama Stadium drew a total of 13,106 spectators, making it the first time the number of spectators in domestic sporting events has topped the 10,000 mark since the outbreak of the virus.

For small cinemas and theaters deemed to have low infection risk, the 50 percent attendance cap has been fully scrapped amid signs of a recent plateauing in nationwide coronavirus cases.

T Joy Co., which operates around 20 cinema complexes across Japan, and numerous mini theaters began allowing all seats at venues to be booked from first screenings on Saturday.

But major movie theater chains Toho Cinemas and Aeon Cinema, as well as operators of live stage shows and concerts, have decided to keep the 50 percent restriction in place for the time being.

Among professional baseball teams, the BayStars raised the spectator cap to 16,000 at Yokohama Stadium, the Giants to 19,000 at Tokyo Dome and the Yakult Swallows to 14,500 at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo.

Japan's economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of the response to the pandemic, said at a press conference Friday that avoiding the 3Cs -- confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings -- was a prerequisite for relaxing restrictions.

"I want (business operators) to thoroughly enforce basic measures to prevent the spread of the virus," Nishimura said.

The government will decide whether to keep the attendance rule in place beyond November after reviewing the novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza infection trends.

On Saturday, the Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 218 new coronavirus cases, down from 220 the previous day.

Since mid-August, the number of new cases has been trending downward, with Tokyo confirming 77 daily infections on Sept 7, the lowest in almost two months.

The capital has downgraded its coronavirus alert to the second-highest of four levels, meaning "vigilance against a resurgence of the virus is needed."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

