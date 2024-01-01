Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor's New Year greeting event canceled due to quake

TOKYO

The Japanese Imperial Household Agency has canceled a public New Year greeting event planned for Tuesday to be attended by Emperor Naruhito and his family members in the wake of a major earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and the vicinity.

The agency said Monday it has decided, based on the thoughts of the emperor and Empress Masako, not to go ahead with the Tokyo event out of consideration for the damage caused by the earthquake.

During the annual event, the imperial family members extend New Year greetings to well-wishers and wave to them from behind glass on a balcony at the Imperial Palace in the capital.

