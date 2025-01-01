Emperor calls for unity in 2025 in face of ongoing challenges

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, left, and their daughter Princess Aiko pose during a family photo session at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Emperor Naruhito expressed his hope that people will work together to overcome challenges such as natural disasters and rising living costs in his New Year address released Wednesday.

Voicing concern for those impacted by a massive earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, central Japan, on New Year's Day of 2024, as well as typhoons and heavy rains in the past year, the emperor also said he was "heartened" to have seen people helping those in need.

"I pray that the coming year will be one in which the people of our country and the world can walk forward with hope," the 64-year-old said in a statement.

The emperor and Empress Masako visited the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was also affected by heavy rainfall later in the year, to meet with those affected by the disasters three times, with the imperial couple also making a state visit to Britain in June.

The trip marked the couple's second overseas goodwill trip since Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne in 2019, and the first state visit to Britain by a sitting emperor since his father Akihito's in 1998.

With 2025 marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the emperor touched on the "tireless efforts of those who have built the peace and prosperity we enjoy in our country today," while expressing sorrow over the many lives still being lost in wars and conflicts around the world.

"I am reminded of the importance of accepting our differences and joining hands to work together toward building a peaceful world," he said.

His address comes as Russia's war with Ukraine is about to enter its fourth year, and Israel's attacks on the Palestinian militant group Hamas are ongoing.

The emperor, together with other members of the imperial family, is set to hold a public New Year greeting event at the Imperial Palace on Thursday. The event was canceled in 2024 out of consideration for the damage caused by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

