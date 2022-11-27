Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Emperor discharged from hospital after tissue examination

0 Comments
TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito was discharged from a hospital in Tokyo on Monday after undergoing a tissue examination for an enlarged prostate.

The Imperial Household Agency said it will announce the results at a later date.

The 62-year-old's prostate-specific antigen level, a tumor marker, is slightly higher than normal, according to the agency. An MRI scan he underwent earlier this month confirmed an enlarged prostate.

Although there were no findings of any particular concern, the agency had previously said he would undergo an additional examination.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel