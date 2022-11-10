Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Emperor found to have enlarged prostate

3 Comments
TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito has been found to have an enlarged prostate but there is no cause for concern, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The 62-year-old underwent a health examination on Sunday after the agency announced in early October that his prostate-specific antigen level, a tumor marker, was slightly higher than normal and "showing a slightly worrying movement."

It will be decided whether the emperor will need treatment following a prostate tissue examination scheduled later this month, the agency said.

"I will continue to pay close attention to (the emperor's) health," Yasuhiko Nishimura, head of the agency, said at a regular press conference.

The emperor has no symptoms and is scheduled to visit Hyogo Prefecture for an official event this weekend.

In 2007, the emperor had endoscopic surgery to remove a benign duodenal polyp, but he has not had any other medical problems.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Wish him a speedy recovery (if that’s possible), he always has a nice smile that dude.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Give him some privacy!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It may be a hereditary thing. His father, the Emperor Emeritus, had prostate cancer and had a prostatectomy operation some years ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Stunning Rose Gardens In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog