Emperor found to have enlarged prostate

Emperor Naruhito has been found to have an enlarged prostate but there is no cause for concern, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The 62-year-old underwent a health examination on Sunday after the agency announced in early October that his prostate-specific antigen level, a tumor marker, was slightly higher than normal and "showing a slightly worrying movement."

It will be decided whether the emperor will need treatment following a prostate tissue examination scheduled later this month, the agency said.

"I will continue to pay close attention to (the emperor's) health," Yasuhiko Nishimura, head of the agency, said at a regular press conference.

The emperor has no symptoms and is scheduled to visit Hyogo Prefecture for an official event this weekend.

In 2007, the emperor had endoscopic surgery to remove a benign duodenal polyp, but he has not had any other medical problems.

