Emperor turns 65; hopes for peace ahead of 80th anniversary of war end

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako pose for a photo at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, ahead of his 65th birthday on Sunday.

Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 65th birthday on Sunday, expressed his hope that the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II later this year would serve as an occasion to renew a pledge for peace.

Touching on the many lives lost, including those from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the fierce ground battle on Okinawa, the emperor also highlighted the importance of passing down stories and lessons of the past and that he felt hopeful that the younger generations were actively working to learn about the war.

"I believe it is important to strengthen our love for peace by deepening our understanding of the past and not forgetting those who lost their lives nor those who experienced hardship and sadness," he said in pre-recorded comments released Sunday.

As the world today faces war and other crises, he said "further cooperation and collaboration on the international stage is required to create a peaceful world, as well as a society that respects different values."

Japan will mark the 80th anniversary of its surrender in World War II on Aug 15.

Last year, the emperor and his wife, Empress Masako, made a state visit to Britain, meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla. They also visited various locations throughout Japan, including the Noto Peninsula, hit by an earthquake on New Year's Day last year.

He said he hoped that those in disaster-stricken regions in the country will be able to live peacefully as soon as possible.

Regarding the official Instagram account created last year by the Imperial Household Agency, the emperor said it is important to share information to build trust but also noted people should be reminded that their expressions of views can sometimes hurt others.

"I wish for a sympathetic society in which we think about other people's feelings, situations and positions and are considerate of those with different opinions," he said.

The emperor said he was delighted to see his daughter, Princess Aiko, thrive and learn at her workplace at the Japanese Red Cross Society, as he had never been employed himself.

"I hope she continues to grow and broadens her perspective through further experiences," he said.

Reflecting on positive developments over the past year, the emperor said the achievements on the world stage made by the athletes at the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris and baseball star Shohei Ohtani winning his third MVP award gave people in Japan hope and courage.

