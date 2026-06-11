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Journalist bow to Japanese Emperor Naruhito, center, at a press conference about the emperor's upcoming visit to the Netherlands and Belgium, in Tokyo, on Thursday. Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool via AP
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Emperor makes rare remark amid debate on dwindling family members

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TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito on Thursday refrained from commenting directly on the debate on securing an adequate number of imperial family members, but in a rare remark expressed hope that a solution can be reached that "gains the understanding of the people."

Speaking at a press conference at the Imperial Palace ahead of his official visit to the Netherlands and Belgium, the emperor said the fundamental principle of the imperial family is "to share the joys and sorrows of the people."

He then added, "I hope that discussions on how to secure the number of imperial family members also gain the understanding of the people."

At an earlier press conference, Buichiro Kuroda, grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, said he had reported to the emperor that the "consensus of the legislature" to revise a law aimed at ensuring a sustainable imperial family system had been made Wednesday.

Kuroda said he believes that Emperor Naruhito wishes for a solution that gains the understanding and acceptance of the people in keeping with the emperor's position as one based on the will of the people.

Kuroda also reported to the emperor's younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito.

The two main revisions proposed in the draft made Wednesday and submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are allowing female members to retain their imperial status even after marrying commoners and permitting the imperial family to adopt men from 11 former branch families.

The government plans to promptly begin the process of revising the Imperial House Law and aims to pass the bill during the current Diet session.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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permitting the imperial family to adopt men from 11 former branch families.

In short, extended families are fine as long they're men. So there'll be no Empress of Japan in near future right?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

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