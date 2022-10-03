Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Emperor Naruhito speaks during a news conference at the Imperial Palace
Emperor Naruhito Photo: Reuters/IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY OF JAP
national

Emperor to take prostate MRI test in November

TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito is set to take a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test in early November to check there is no disease in his prostate, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said in a statement on Monday.

Naruhito, 62, will take the MRI test after the result from a separate prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test showed values that were on a "somewhat concerning" trend, the agency said, without giving further details.

Naruhito last month attended the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth together with Empress Masako in his first overseas trip since acceding to the throne in May 2019.

