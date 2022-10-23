Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend the opening ceremony of art and cultural festivals in Ginowan, Okinawa, on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Emperor opens festivals marking 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return

0 Comments
GINOWAN, Okinawa

Emperor Naruhito said Sunday he is "sincerely pleased" that art and cultural festivals are being held in Okinawa this year, the 50th anniversary of the southern island prefecture's reversion to Japan.

The emperor said in a speech at the opening ceremony in Ginowan of the festivals that he hopes the events will "deepen the understanding of Okinawa among the public."

The prefecture was the site of the biggest ground battle on Japanese soil during World War II that cost an estimated 200,000 lives, half of them civilians.

His two-day visit to Okinawa with Empress Masako follows the 50th anniversary in May of the prefecture's return to Japan from postwar U.S. administration.

The imperial couple on Saturday paid tribute to the war dead at local memorial sites and met with officials involved in the ceremony that commemorated the reversion to Japan.

The emperor previously visited Okinawa five times, first in 1987 and last in 2010, before he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne more than three years ago. The empress last visited the prefecture with him in 1997.

His father, former Emperor Akihito, has long felt sympathy for Okinawa. Since visiting in 1975 for the first time as crown prince with his wife, now former Empress Michiko, he made 11 trips to the island prefecture up to 2018.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo