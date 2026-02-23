Emperor marks 66th birthday; stresses importance of standing by disaster-hit areas

Emperor Naruhito addresses well-wishers, with Empress Masako from a balcony during a public appearance to mark his 66th birthday, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

Emperor Naruhito, marking his 66th birthday on Monday, touched on past disasters that have affected the nation and stressed the importance of standing by people in disaster-hit areas.

With this year marking the 15th anniversary of the devastating March 11 earthquake in northeastern Japan and the 10th anniversary of a deadly quake in Kumamoto Prefecture, the emperor is considering visiting Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the spring, and Kumamoto Prefecture in the fall with Empress Masako.

At a press conference at the Imperial Palace ahead of his birthday, the emperor said infrastructure in disaster-hit areas is being restored, but community recovery still needs work, adding that he feels "the wounds of the disasters have not completely healed."

"The impact of disasters affects people differently, and its significance cannot be measured by the number of years that have passed. I intend to continue standing with the people in those areas," he said.

The emperor added that the experiences and lessons learned from disasters must be passed down to the next generation and that there is an urgent need to reassess preparations for events such as a potential megaquake along the Nankai Trough off Japan's Pacific coast or directly beneath Tokyo.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko pose for a photo at the imperial palace ahead of the emperor's birthday. Image: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP

Regarding his family, he thanked the empress for taking on many public duties over the past year and said he hopes she will "not push herself too hard and do what she can," showing consideration for her health.

The empress has been struggling with adjustment disorder since December 2003, when she was still the crown princess and rarely appeared in public. Since becoming empress, her attendance at events and ceremonies has increased.

"I would like us to value our connection with the public," the emperor said.

He also said he hopes his only child, Princess Aiko, will follow suit and "be close" to people in disaster-affected areas.

As the princess visited Laos in November on her first official overseas trip, the emperor said he believes the imperial family's responsibilities are expanding.

As for Prince Hisahito, his nephew and second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, the emperor said, "I want him to cherish the time he has now and grow both as a person and as a member of the imperial family through many experiences."

Reflecting on his visits last year to Okinawa, Hiroshima and Nagasaki to pay respects to the war dead on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, as well as his meetings with bereaved families and "storytellers," he said, "Each and every memory they have shared with me is deeply etched within me."

The emperor also spoke about watching the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with his family, saying, "I am very happy with the performances of the Japanese athletes. They give us strength and courage, and I pay tribute to the hard work put in by each and every one of them."

