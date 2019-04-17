Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko wave to well-wishers upon their arrival Wednesday at Ujiyamada Station, in Ise, Mie Prefecture, for their visit to Ise Jingu shrine, before the emperor's April 30 abdication. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Emperor to pay last homage at Shinto holy site before April 30 abdication

TOKYO

Emperor Akihito, along with Empress Michiko, on Wednesday started a three-day pilgrimage to the Ise Grand Shrine, the holiest site in Japan's Shinto religion, as part of a series of rituals for his abdication this month.

This is their last trip as emperor and empress to the shrine in Mie Prefecture, dedicated to sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami, mythical ancestress of the emperor.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who escorted U.S. President Barack Obama and other Group of Seven leaders to the shrine on the sidelines of the G7 summit in 2016, saw Akihito and Michiko off at Tokyo Station.

The royal couple are traveling with a legendary sword and a jewel, encased in black boxes and carried by chamberlains. The two items, together with an ancient mirror, are known as the Three Sacred Treasures of Japan and symbols of the imperial throne.

Akihito, 85, will step down on April 30, the first abdication of a sitting Japanese emperor in two centuries, and will be succeeded the next day by his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

