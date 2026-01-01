Emperor emphasizes peace, hope for world in 2026

Emperor Naruhito, in his New Year address released Thursday, emphasized the importance of peace as he voiced his wish for people of the world to move forward with hope in the coming year.

Having made "memorial trips" to Iwoto Island, as well as Okinawa, Hiroshima and Nagasaki prefectures over the past year to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the emperor said he gained a renewed appreciation for the peace Japan enjoys today.

"I also deeply impressed upon myself the importance of continuing to pass on these experiences and lessons to future generations," the 65-year-old said in a statement.

At the same time, the emperor said his heart "ached" at the wars and conflicts that continue to claim many lives around the world, urging for dialogue and mutual understanding.

The emperor also expressed concern for those affected by natural disasters across Japan over the past year, as well as for those struggling with the rising cost of living, but said he was "heartened" by those who help others.

"I hope that this year, too, people will show compassion and support for one another as they work together to overcome challenging situations," he said.

With 2026 marking 15 years since the massive earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan, the agency is considering arranging for the emperor and Empress Masako to visit the three hardest-hit prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima.

The imperial couple is also expected to visit Kumamoto Prefecture in the fall to mark the 10th anniversary of the earthquakes that rocked the southwestern Japan prefecture in 2016.

Their only daughter, 24-year-old Princess Aiko, is expected to continue carrying out official duties both in Japan and abroad this year.

The emperor, together with other members of the imperial family, is set to hold a public New Year greeting event at the Imperial Palace on Friday. Prince Hisahito, the emperor's nephew who completed his coming-of-age rites in September last year, will attend for the first time.

