Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Empress Masako poses for a photo at her residence in Tokyo. Masako celebrated 56th birthday on Monday. Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
national

Empress celebrates 56th birthday

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Empress Masako, still recovering from stress-induced mental health issues, said Monday she was happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement rituals and pledged to keep up the work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people.

In a palace statement marking her 56th birthday, Masako thanked people who have warmly welcomed the couple after Naruhito succeeded to the throne on May 1, following his father's abdication. “Many smiley faces I've seen in many places are precious memories for me and they will be my big moral support as I move forward," the statement said.

A Harvard-educated former diplomat, Masako had been largely absent from public appearances for years. She developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to the couple's only child, Princess Aiko, and facing pressure to have a son to continue Japan's male-only imperial succession.

Naruhito’s succession rituals spanned from late April to early December, and Masako was seen smiling and seemed healthy at her public appearances. Her her doctors welcomed her accomplishment as a positive sign, but cautioned the people against raising their expectations too high, saying that could interfere with her recovery.

Masako's long absence from imperial events and trips had raised concern that she could do even part of the work done by hugely popular former Empress Michiko.

But she accompanied Naruhito at all events, including his first public greeting as emperor when some 140,000 people gathered. She sat next to Naruhito in an open car during a royal parade in November, enthusiastically waving to 119,000 well-wishers on the roadside, and she was seen overwhelmed with emotion and wiping tears with a handkerchief.

Masako thanked Naruhito for his consideration and support for her and said that she hoped to further improve her health so she can give him more support.

“I hope to fulfill my duty as Empress, while trying to further improve my health so that I can help His Majesty and work for the people’s happiness, together with him,” the statement released by the Imperial Household Agency said.

Her doctors said Masako has been able to expand her activities and regained confidence little by little as she constantly sought ways to maintain her health while taking care of her daughter, Princess Aiko. Warm welcome from the people also gave her encouragement.

But the doctors say she managed to complete her duties related to the enthronement ceremonies because of her strong sense of responsibility, not because she had fully recovered.

“We believe it’s desirable” that she was able to expand her activity, the doctors said in a statement that was also released by the palace.

“But she has not fully recovered and her conditions have ups and downs. She gets tired after a major event or after a series of events,” the doctors said. “Having over-expectations could go counter to her recovery.”

The doctors said it is important for Masako to continue her treatment while obtaining understanding and support from around her. “We hope you will continue to warmly watch over her recovery," they said.

There are expectations that Naruhito — who is Japan's first emperor with a college degree and who studied at Oxford — and Masako will internationalize the imperial household.

Many Japanese were particularly impressed when she and Naruhito casually chatted with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania without interpreters during their visit in late May as first state guests of the new emperor. The royal couple also freely conversed many foreign dignitaries who attended state banquets and tea parties to celebrate Naruhito’s enthronement in October.

As a former diplomat, Masako expressed concerns about global issues, including marine plastic pollution, poverty, child abuse and people in the conflicts-torn areas. She mourned for the death of Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese doctor and aid worker who was gunned down in Afghanistan last week.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel