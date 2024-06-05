 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan enacts child care law to tackle declining birthrate

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's parliament enacted a law Wednesday to expand monthly child allowances and parental leave, as the government seeks to tackle the country's declining birthrate through more equitable burden sharing.

The government will set up a new funding scheme for child-rearing support in fiscal 2026 with higher monthly health insurance premiums after the number of babies born in 2023 fell to a record low in the country's rapidly graying society.

The law comes as the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida views the period leading up to 2030 as "the last chance" to reverse the trend, with late marriages and financial worries often cited as reasons for the declining birthrate.

The state plans to collect 600 billion yen in fiscal 2026 under the new scheme, rising to 1 trillion yen in fiscal 2028. The amount to be shouldered by individuals will vary depending on their income and public medical insurance, with the government estimating a monthly increase of between 50 yen to 1,650 yen per person.

The launch of the new "child support fund" is based on the view that the costs should be shared more broadly and fairly to address the common challenge of boosting the number of children.

The bill, which was approved by the lower house in April, passed the House of Councillors with the backing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner the Komeito party.

While the government said the legislation will not impose a substantial burden on people as it will cut social security spending to create the fund, opposition parties have criticized the measure as an effective tax increase.

Child allowance coverage will be extended from up to age 15, when many finish junior high school, to age 18 and the income limit for parents and guardians will be removed.

The current monthly allowance for a third or subsequent child will be doubled to 30,000 yen, with the measures slated to take effect from October.

Among other measures, increased benefits will be provided to parents taking child care leave and day care services will be expanded so that children are eligible regardless of parental employment status.

The law also includes legalizing public support for "young carers," or children who routinely look after their family members, as the government seeks to eliminate regional disparities in providing assistance.

The number of births in Japan has continued to decline, with the figure falling in 2023 to a record-low 758,631, down 5.1 percent from the previous year, according to preliminary government data released in February.

The annual figure has remained below 800,000 since 2022.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog