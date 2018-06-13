Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The new National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Summer Olympics, is under construction in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS
national

Holidays to be moved to ease traffic for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO

The Diet on Wednesday enacted a law to move national holidays to days linked to Tokyo 2020 Olympic ceremonies to alleviate traffic congestion in the metropolitan area.

Under the revised law aimed at smooth transport and security for the Olympics, July 23, the eve of the Games, July 24, the day of the opening ceremony and Aug. 10, the day after the closing ceremony, will be made holidays for 2020, as many important guests including foreign dignitaries are expected to travel to and from Japan on these days.

Marine Day on the third Monday of July will be moved to July 23, while Sports Day, on the second Monday of October, will be moved up to July 24, and Mountain Day on Aug 11 will shift to Aug 10.

Meanwhile, the Diet also enacted Japan's first law to prevent doping. The law allows the sports minister to request customs and immigration authorities as well as police to provide athletes' personal information as part of efforts to detect illicit practices by Olympic and Paralympic athletes coming to the country.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Thoughtfully, Bon will be between the Olympics and Paralympics, so we hopefully won't need to reschedule the spirits' return.

This is an asinine knee jerk, money wasting, ignorant response to a real problem.

Just make the pertinent days one-off holidays, and quit screwing with everything else!

Thoughtfully, Bon will be between the Olympics and Paralympics, so we hopefully won't need to reschedule the spirits' return.

There are actually 3 different "OBon" in Japan, and fortunately all three will not coincide with the Olympic activities!

Don't want to p'o the spirits too much!

