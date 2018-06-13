Holidays to be moved to ease traffic for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The new National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Summer Olympics, is under construction in Tokyo.

The Diet on Wednesday enacted a law to move national holidays to days linked to Tokyo 2020 Olympic ceremonies to alleviate traffic congestion in the metropolitan area.

Under the revised law aimed at smooth transport and security for the Olympics, July 23, the eve of the Games, July 24, the day of the opening ceremony and Aug. 10, the day after the closing ceremony, will be made holidays for 2020, as many important guests including foreign dignitaries are expected to travel to and from Japan on these days.

Marine Day on the third Monday of July will be moved to July 23, while Sports Day, on the second Monday of October, will be moved up to July 24, and Mountain Day on Aug 11 will shift to Aug 10.

Meanwhile, the Diet also enacted Japan's first law to prevent doping. The law allows the sports minister to request customs and immigration authorities as well as police to provide athletes' personal information as part of efforts to detect illicit practices by Olympic and Paralympic athletes coming to the country.

