Japan enacts revised law to give digital textbooks formal status

Japanese parliament on Wednesday enacted a revised law to introduce digital textbooks as formal teaching materials at schools, with the education ministry eyeing implementation from the 2030 academic year at the earliest.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology aims to deepen learning among pupils and students by taking advantage of the strengths of both paper and digital formats, under the revisions approved at a plenary session of the House of Councillors.

Currently, paper is the only official textbook format, while digital textbooks are designated as "alternative teaching materials" that do not require separate government approval, as they are exact copies of already screened paper textbooks, equipped with read-aloud functions.

The anticipated merits of digital textbooks include boosting pupils' and students' motivation to learn, providing learning tailored to each child's individual interests and traits, and generating new, creative teaching methods.

Under the new system, three formats -- paper, fully digital, and a "hybrid" combining both -- will be recognized as formal textbooks.

Local education boards will choose the textbook format for schools under their jurisdictions. These will be distributed free of charge at elementary and junior high schools.

Content of videos and audio files that can be accessed via QR codes, which have been increasingly common in recent textbooks, will also be subject to state screening under the revised law to ensure quality.

Meanwhile, some experts have pointed out that the use of digital textbooks may increase the burden on teachers and cause health issues such as deteriorating students' eyesight.

Education minister Yohei Matsumoto has stated during parliamentary deliberations that he believes the solely digital format should not be permitted for fourth-graders or younger students.

The ministry plans to create guidelines on how to effectively use digital materials in classrooms, as well as points of caution, possibly by this fall.

Japan's nine-year compulsory education system covers elementary through junior high school.

© KYODO