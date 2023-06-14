Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rina Gonoi has said she was harrassed by multiple male colleagues during her time in the army Photo: AFP
national

Four of five ex-soldiers deny sex abuse in high-profile case

3 Comments
TOKYO

Four of the five Japanese ex-Ground Self-Defense Force members accused of sexually abusing a colleague in a widely followed case denied the allegations on Wednesday despite a previous apology to the victim, reports said.

The about-face took place during the first hearing in a civil lawsuit filed by former soldier Rina Gonoi, whose testimony has sparked a rare public reckoning over sexual assault in Japan.

Gonoi, 23, says she was harassed by multiple male colleagues during her time in the GSDF in Fukushima Prefecture.

She is seeking 5.5 million yen from her attackers for mental distress, and two million yen from the government for failing to prevent the assaults or properly investigate them.

In a separate criminal case, three ex-soldiers were charged in March over sexual abuse towards Gonoi.

At Wednesday's hearing, four of the five ex-servicemen said "there was no sexual violence" and that they were performing judo moves, Japanese media including broadcasters TBS and TV Asahi reported.

The fifth admitted the accusations and is seeking a settlement, according to the reports.

In October, four of the five men had offered a private apology to Gonoi, although it was unclear if these were the same four who later denied the allegations.

"I'm now convinced that their apologies were just an empty gesture," Gonoi told reporters after the hearing.

"Words cannot describe the sadness, frustration and anger I felt," she added of her reaction to the denials.

The ex-soldiers' U-turn also came despite the state reportedly admitting at the hearing that sexual violence had been committed against Gonoi.

The defense ministry's own internal probe in September confirmed several instances of assault against her.

Earlier this year, Gonoi told AFP in an interview that she experienced harassment daily after joining the military in 2020.

During a drill in 2021, three colleagues pressed her to the ground, forced apart her legs and each repeatedly pressed their crotches against her, she said.

She reported the incident, but an internal probe concluded there was not enough evidence to proceed.

It was only after Gonoi went public and launched a petition that the case was reopened and a criminal investigation launched.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
four of the five ex-servicemen said "there was no sexual violence" and that they were performing judo moves

Judo moves except it's outside Dojo and with some modification, recently in Japan facing difficulty in recruitment so they have more and more people they are not actually qualified entering the ranks.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/01/02/national/japan-sdf-recruitment-problems/

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/06/04/national/sdf-tattoo/

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

That common in the US military, even when they have been repeated lectured about sexual abuse,in no way a woman will say multiple mens assaulted her,these Japanese men saw a non Japanese woman,it turn them into bunch of horny toad

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

A non Japanese ,non Asian woman is not safe, because some Japanese men see a foreign looking lady they are turn into horny toad

0 ( +0 / -0 )

