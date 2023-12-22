Japan expands continental shelf, with eye to maritime resource extraction

Japan on Friday expanded what it recognizes as its continental shelf to the eastern part of islands in the Pacific Ocean around 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo, enabling the country to extract maritime natural resources such as rare metals from the region.

At a government meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan has designated a significant portion of the Ogasawara Plateau sea area as part of its continental shelf, and has coordinated with the United States over the issue.

A continental shelf is a part of a continent submerged underwater in a relatively shallow part of the sea.

To have its continental shelf recognized beyond its exclusive economic zone, Japan needed the approval of an institution established under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea on the continuity of the seabed topography and agreements from relevant countries.

Under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014, the Japanese government hammered out a policy to have the nation's continental shelf expanded.

Under the U.N. law, a coastal state can claim control of the seabed beyond the traditional 200 nautical mile limit for its exclusive economic use if it can prove the ocean floor is connected to its continental shelf.

At the meeting, the government agreed on six maritime development measures, including strengthening its ability to monitor nearby waters by utilizing artificial intelligence and collecting data from the area where rare earth materials have been detected.

Rare earth minerals are crucial for high-tech products, but China, a major producer, has apparently been seeking to dominate industries where it already holds a large market share and boost its economic clout in growing sectors that rely on such materials.

© KYODO