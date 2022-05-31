Japan expands daily arrival cap to 20,000 as COVID fears recede

Japan doubled the cap on daily arrivals to the country to 20,000 from Wednesday as it continues to ease its COVID-19 border controls amid receding worries about the pandemic.

The country also exempted people from isolation and COVID-19 testing upon entry when they come from 98 countries and regions presenting the lowest risk of infection, including the United States, Britain, China and South Korea. This means some 80 percent of the entrants are exempted.

The move came as Japan seeks to realize smooth entry of foreign visitors matching those of other Group of Seven major developed nations after coming under fire at home and abroad for its strict border controls.

In November last year, the country banned all new entries by foreigners globally and has since gradually eased restrictions as vaccination progresses at home and as other countries resume international travel.

In addition to the latest easing, Japan also plans to start accepting foreign tourists in stages starting June 10.

Under the plan, tourism arrivals will be initially restricted to guided tours from the 98 countries and regions. The forthcoming guided tour participants will be included in the numerical ceiling of 20,000.

But it is likely to take some time for the country to reopen its borders to individual tourists as concern lingers within the government over the potential resurgence of infections ahead of the House of Councillors election slated for this summer.

Ahead of the resumption of tourist travel, Japan has been conducting test tours for inbound travelers from the United States, Australia, Singapore and Thailand since May 24, but the government said Tuesday one of four Thais taking part tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a suspension of their tour. The route of infection is unknown.

Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the parliament that tourists will be asked to wear face masks and follow other precautions against COVID-19 when they visit the country.

The government has recently said wearing face masks is not always necessary outside, and it recommends people to remove their mask when they are more than 2 meters from another person, given the heat and humidity of the coming months and the increased risk of heatstroke.

The government plans to create guidelines on anti-virus measures for hotels and other industries before the resumption of inbound tourism, a key driver for Japan's economy before the pandemic's emergence.

