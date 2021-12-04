Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan applies tougher quarantine rules to India, Greece, Romania, 4 U.S. states

2 Comments
TOKYO

India, Greece and Romania, as well as four U.S. states, will be added Sunday to Japan's list of places from which returning Japanese nationals and foreign residents will be subject to stricter quarantine requirements as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Travelers from the three countries, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York will be required to spend three days of their two-week quarantine period in government-designated facilities.

The expansion of the list was announced by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday during a press conference after a government task force made the decision as the number of people infected with the new variant increases globally.

A number of countries, including Austria, Ecuador and France, are already under the same three-day rule and dozens of others are being subject to tougher quarantine requirements, such as having travelers stay in government-designated facilities for 10 days.

Japan found its first infection of Omicron on Tuesday, prompting it to deny re-entry of all foreigners, including residents with long-term visas, who have recently been to any of 10 African countries likely to have widespread infections of the variant.

Japan has also banned new entries by foreigners from around the world.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

How do they know, where American are from, we do not have a National ID card, American are allowed to travel state to state without ID

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You ask them if they are from Florida and then wait and watch to see if they try to fight an alligator with a whiskey bottle while wearing a wife beater tank top.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog