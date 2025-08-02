Japan experienced hottest July for 3rd year, 2.89 C above average

Sprinkling of water in Ginza, Tokyo, in order to cool down the summer heat, utilizing recycled waste water. This event, called "uchimizu" in Japanese, takes place on the last Sunday of July or the first Sunday of August annually, with many people turning up in yukata, traditional Japanese summer kimono.

Japan logged its hottest July for the third year in a row, with average temperatures 2.89 C above normal, the weather agency said Friday.

The average temperature was the highest since comparable records started being kept in 1898, exceeding the previous record set in 2024 by 2.16 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to stay above normal in August across Japan, except in Okinawa Prefecture and the Amami Islands in the southwest, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan has been under the influence of both Pacific and Tibetan high-pressure systems, resulting in clear skies and high temperatures.

Rainfall on the Sea of Japan side of the northeastern Tohoku region and in the central Hokuriku region was the lowest for July since those statistics started being recorded in 1946.

