Sprinkling of water in Ginza, Tokyo, in order to cool down the summer heat, utilizing recycled waste water. This event, called "uchimizu" in Japanese, takes place on the last Sunday of July or the first Sunday of August annually, with many people turning up in yukata, traditional Japanese summer kimono. Image: magicflute002/iStock
national

Japan experienced hottest July for 3rd year, 2.89 C above average

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan logged its hottest July for the third year in a row, with average temperatures 2.89 C above normal, the weather agency said Friday.

The average temperature was the highest since comparable records started being kept in 1898, exceeding the previous record set in 2024 by 2.16 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to stay above normal in August across Japan, except in Okinawa Prefecture and the Amami Islands in the southwest, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan has been under the influence of both Pacific and Tibetan high-pressure systems, resulting in clear skies and high temperatures.

Rainfall on the Sea of Japan side of the northeastern Tohoku region and in the central Hokuriku region was the lowest for July since those statistics started being recorded in 1946.

5 Comments
Yes, July 2025 was hot across Japan, but if we focus on Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency’s own data shows that July 2023 and 2024 were actually hotter.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Fossil fuels.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

but if we focus on Tokyo

Why only focus on Tokyo?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Haven't seen a drop of rain for weeks now, very unusual.

Never though it could get this hot where I live, Japan weather is changing for the worst for sure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Keep on producing these CO2 producing machines and engines and it will only get worse, keep on burning industrial waste at night and it will get even worse, keep on abusing earth and it's natural resources and we will soon move closer to HELL.

I see NO CHANCE what so ever of mother earth ever cooling down or the weather improving.

Water shortages is the next phase and that's when we will feel the impact of our neglect.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

