Japan expert panel OKs use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.
The ministry plans to give the green light at an early date for the use of what will be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine available in Japan. It will be produced and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.
The government has agreed to purchase 150 million doses of the vaccine from the Japanese pharmaceutical company, which filed with the ministry for its approval in December.
Only COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are currently available in Japan.
Novavax's vaccine will be the first protein-based one. It can be administered to people aged 18 or older in two shots spaced three weeks apart.
The vaccine also may be used for mixing and matching booster shots.© KYODO
dan
No thank you .
theResident
This is the one that our anti vaxxer posters have been waiting for. No excuses now!
wolfshine
Wow. Totally unnecessary, considering almost the entire population has gotten at least two shots. Yet they're buying enough doses for at least one person each plus more? How much is this going to cost the Japanese taxpayer? To what extent is the Japanese government going to print and spend money to pay for it, leading to more hyperinflation?
STOP ALL WASTEFUL COVID SPENDING IMMEDIATELY. The government should consider what constitutes an actual need and go from there. We don't need to buy more vaccines just for the sake of having another flavor of them.
I would argue you could spend this money just about anywhere else and it would be a better use of resources - new trains, new schools, fixing the pension system, what have you. But this is just fraud, plain and simple.
Wobot
Is this still based on the spike protein that the other ones also used and it turned out to be ineffective?
Why are they are all so bad?
virusrex
It is based on the original isolates but that does not make the vaccine ineffective, on the contrary it has been extremely effective at preventing the worst consequences of the infection. The short term protection (for example against infection) is shared with the natural infection with the different variants (observed even between omicron strains) so the characterization that a different sequence would make this protection longer lasting is baseless.
Tom San
Finally, something safe is going to be available.
Sheikh Yerboaby
Is this still based on the spike protein that the other ones also used and it turned out to be ineffective?
Why are they are all so bad?
Yes, but the other ones didn't turn out to be ineffective, on the contrary they have turned out to be very effective. This one uses more traditional vaccine delivery in that it uses an inactivated copy of the virus to provoke the immune response. The original ones provided the mRna that told your cells to make the spike protein and release it into the body, so that the immune system could recognise it and create antibodies to defeat it without the risk of serious illness and possible death. Even after almost 3 years people still don't know what a vaccine is, what it does, how it does it and the limitations and effectiveness of such vaccines. It's really not that hard to understand.
Raw Beer
Safer, as they will avoid many of the nasty effects of the mRNA "vaccines", but only time will tell how safe they truly are.
Tom San
Safer, yes.
I guess we'll have to wait and see to know for sure.
Promising, IMO.
snowymountainhell
Sorry, too many z’s. Must be the medication.
Monty
This is the one that our anti vaxxer posters have been waiting for.
Hmmm...I thought if people are anti vaccination, that counts for everything, no matter what kind of vaccine it is.
If people are Anti mRNA vaccines but Pro protein vaccine, then they are not really anti vaxxers.
They are just careful-vaxxers...or something like that...
...I think.
virusrex
The available vaccines are safe for all realistic purposes, and of course much safer for anybody for whom the vaccines are indicated than not vaccinating and getting the natural infection.
Immune reactions with an intracellular component are much more balanced, so there is no reason to think recombinant protein vaccines would be less reactive for an equivalent amount of protection. Also all vaccines approved are much safer than risking the infection, what only time can tell is how much safer.
And some people are like that, they only bait and switch saying vaccine A is dangerous not like vaccine B, then vaccine B not as safe as useless medication C, so at the end they never recognize any vaccine as safe or worth using.
Careful vaxxers would not use antiscientific or false arguments to defend their rejection. They would immediately recognize the value of the scientific and medical consensus saying the vaccines are safe and would vaccinate unless having a specific medical contraindication.
theFu
Having a different option for the needed boosters is a good thing.
Hiro S Nobumasa
Kyrie Irving proves not vaccinated ok.
Eastman
iranai,i will be happy to pass mine to others who are interested to be part of this...business...
Tom San
I wasn't asking for your opinion.
If I wanted an opinion, I'd book an appointment with a real expert.
virusrex
This is not an "opinion" much less a personal one, it is the scientific consensus as expressed by every institution of medicine or science in the world. Saying the contrary is, in simple terms, demonstrably false.
You can go a see the explicit public declarations from any recognized institutions that deal with health in the world, they will say vaccines are safe and effective.
Northernlife
There are going to be a few more millionaires from this one.
Tom San
You do not speak for the scientific community, so stop it.
Go find someone else to "bless" with your swathes of knowledge and wisdom.
painkiller
Oh no, this sentence says it all.
painkiller
virusrexToday 11:45 am JST
Please, enough of these opinions.
Tom San
Yes, and it's not a patronizing sentence either.
virusrex
I explicitly said I was not, but themselves on their public declarations. Trying unsuccessfully to attack the person that repeat this consensus is not going to make it go away. Vaccines are safe and effective according to science and medicine. Unless you can prove otherwise.
So, what evidence do you thave, which insitution of health or science have said the contrary? because if you can't bring anything the only logical conclusion is that this is actually the consensus, even if you are personally not in a capacity to accept it.
Andy
Show me a vaccine that actually works and I may consider it. In the meantime, natural immunity is working fine, thank you.
Tom San
Patronizing, once again.
Continuing a disagreement solely out of obstinacy.
virusrex
At this point not knowing what medical/scientific authorities and experts have to say about the vaccines is an act of irresponsibility, specially when trying to push an opinion that runs completely against what they have to say and prove according to validated scientific data.
That would apply only if the disagreement was not so easily proved on the side of vaccine safety and efficacy, since this has been proved above any reasonable doubt there is nothing wrong with repeating this consensus.
Jimizo
@virusrex
Keep up the good work.
It’s interesting how you have created an army of followers sounding exactly the same.
Anyway, always interesting to read.
thaonephil
As soon as I saw the title I knew the resident antivaxxers would be attacking either the new vaccine or the older ones (or both!), what is actually surprising is to see how many accounts they had to use to attack the people that debunk their disinformation without even taking the time to use actual arguments and instead just using personal insults
Way to go Japan Today, not for nothing the comment section is always full of people only attacking others.
gintonic
STOP ALL WASTEFUL COVID SPENDING IMMEDIATELY. The government should consider what constitutes an actual need and go from there. We don't need to buy more vaccines just for the sake of having another flavor of them."
Agreed but...It will be produced and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co."
There is the answer as to why such a volume is being purchased by the govt....friends at J-Inc...Still there are many people who,d rather take this as a booster than the alternatives.
vaxatharian
Cautiously optimistic, but only those who are seriously at risk need to consider it anyway.
Mat
To people moaning about the "bad" covid vaccines:
Have you ever been on vacation to a different country? Did you go before this pandemic? Did you require vaccine shots in order to go to that country?........ did you take them?
It is very common to require shots before some international travel, and people don't whine and bitch about it. Why is this different?
Steven Mccarthy
I read this story …. Perhaps my ability to comprehend pretty straight forward English is slipping …. I interpreted the words to say that Japan is adding another Covid vaccine to its arsenal to help keep people from becoming seriously ill. In reading the comments , it seems most of you are the anti vax anti everything as related to Covid. Should the jgov also stop investing in and developing therapeutics as well ? Covid is not some money grabbing scam as some of you spout off about . It’s a once in a lifetime pandemic. I suppose if you’re consistently anti all vaccines and medications…. Then no argument from me .
Northernlife
@Steven Mccarthy nope not anti-vax just anti-government in the way they wastefully spend money which we the taxpayers end up paying for.
Personally, I have had my three shots, my wife, her 2 my kids well they won't be requiring them our family doctor advised against it telling us children get over this virus within a day or 2 if they catch it.
Some people keep sprouting on about the danger to children without a scrap of evidence but that's all fine even know they are spreading misinformation, hey it's a public forum and people can do as they please.
HBJ
@virusrex It's really sad to see someone sharing accurate, truthful information, in good faith get so much negative blowback. Thanks for trying, but unfortunately some people have decided to die on a this hill whatever information they are presented with.
'You don't speak for the science community' would kinda be OK if only they would take notice of those in the science community itself. However those actually 'in the science community' are routinely dismissed as being 'big pharma', or 'leftist', or 'dems' etc. etc. You can't win... and that is exactly what they want.
hattorikun
I am still COVID vax free.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
That's another corporate concoction you can add to the list of concoctions that still haven't entered my bloodstream and never will.
carpslidy
Had 2 Vaccinations, in no rust to get a 3rd.
For me the calculation is simple,
99% chance I'll be sick for 24-48 hours after vaccination
VS
50/50 chance I'll notice if I catch corona.
Raw Beer
Same here, cheers!
jeffb
The argument seems to be whether it's safe and or effective. One side reading from the sacred peer reviewed scrolls, the other side grasping at straws. When the real question is whether or not vaccines against coronavirus are needed at all. The entire crisis was conjured by reports of how deadly the virus could be for certain people. It was deadly for some, and almost nonexistent for others (98% or so). As we are two years down the road, multiple rounds of injections and boosters, rapid mutations of new variants and still the virus spreads. Is it slower because of the vaccine program, is it slowing in spite of the vaccine programs? If the vaccines do little to slow the spread of a virus that will most likely not render people sick enough to require medical care, is it a good policy to mandate them? If not, why are they being required? Lots of better questions and nuanced points to consider, imho.
ian
Are they?
jeffb
Ian, fortunately not in Japan but they are very much required under many otherwise normal circumstances. If you want to travel to the USA as a non-citizen they're required. If you want to enter many venues in Europe, they're required. They're required in a lot of places where their utility is questionable at best.